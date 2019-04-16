7 / 8

No. No, it’s not. If you think that, refer back to the first point and take your lessons, then we can talk. The only similarity is that laws apply to both car drivers and motorcycles riders—and even then, not all laws are the same for both groups.

You are much more vulnerable on a motorcycle than you are in a car—and much, much more invisible. Most drivers expect to see another car in their mirrors or in their blind spot, not all of them notice when there’s a motorcycle instead. Your level of awareness needs to be tenfold—you almost need to think for the others around you and drive in a much more defensive way than you would in a car. You always have to assume people don’t see you, so don’t hang out in people’s blind spots and keep your distances.

The road conditions can also have a bigger impact on you (potholes, tram rails, wet surfaces, etc.)

The silver lining is that as riders, we get to benefit from a few perks, depending on the area. Free parking for motorcycles is a thing in some cities, so is lane filtering and splitting, things cars are not allowed to do.