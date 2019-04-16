We all have to start somewhere.
If you just passed your exam and received your shiny new motorcycle license, welcome to the family! I’m always excited to hear about friends and acquaintances saying they are starting their riding lessons or shopping for a bike—it means the family is expanding.
For all the new riders out there, even once you have that little piece of plastic in your wallet proving you are now a legal motorcycle rider, you’re not done learning and you are bound to make a number of mistakes. It’s all part of the process. Some of these mistakes can be avoided and we decided to discuss them with you and give you some advice in the hopes you’ll learn a thing or two.