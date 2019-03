3 / 8

Located at the top of our price point, the LS2 Valiant is a great option to consider if you are looking to get a modular helmet. The most interesting feature of this modular is that it allows you to ride with a full face or an open face—the chin piece can be flipped 180-degree and held in place at the back of the head. It also includes a retractable sun shield. The interior is padded with thermo-form lining that uses the heat from your body to mold to your head shape. The only downside to the modular set up is the weight of the helmet which might make it a little heavy for long days in the saddle.