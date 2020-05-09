3 / 6

With your helmet now completely gutted, grab yourself a basin filled with clean lukewarm water. Add a tinge of mild shampoo in there and slush it around until you get a nice frothy mixture. Dunk your helmets cheek pads, neck roll, and internal liner in there and let it soak for a couple of minutes. While it’s soaking, get a clean wet cloth—I like to use a microfiber rag—and cover your helmet’s outer shell with it for a couple of minutes. This will allow any sticky and mucky residue to soften up, allowing you to wipe all of it off without scratching your helmet’s finish. Make sure to thoroughly wipe the inside of the helmet as well. Do the same with the visor, but take extra caution in making sure you wipe it with an even cleaner, less abrasive cloth.

Now, return to the basin where your helmet’s innards are soaked, and give them a firm, yet gentle scrub. If they’re really heavily soiled, you may want to consider changing the soap and water and repeating this process until the water isn’t gunky anymore. After this, make sure to rinse them thoroughly.





