What’s that, you say? You like the idea of touring and tearing up some roads across the country, but you’d love to do it on a triple? Say no more, fam. Triumph’s got you. Heck, you can even get the regular XRx if you’re not vertically-challenged. That choice is ultimately between you and your pants, and far be it from me to get in your way.

However, if you’re petite of stature and want a capable tourer that doesn’t feel like it’s going to swallow you whole, this is a very valid option. That 30-inch seat height is a welcome change, and a dry weight of 439 pounds won’t totally suck to have to pick back up if you go down.

A new one starts at an MSRP of $13,800, and unfortunately there aren’t a lot of used options yet since it hasn’t been around as long as the other bikes on this list. Still, there’s a 2018 with just over 2,000 miles on CT for $11K right now.