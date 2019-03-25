Let's go play in the dirt!
If you’ve tried your hand (or tires) at off-roading, you know this already, but going off the beaten paths and tackling the roads less traveled can be a lot of fun. Out in the open, in the middle of nowhere, where you get to make your own rules.
I might be stating the obvious here, but part of the thrill and also of the challenge is that the surface you face isn’t the same as the one you deal with on the roads. This means the way you behave and react should change as well. We prepared for you 11 tips to get you off-road ready.