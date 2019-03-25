7 / 13

I mean, we learn that for street riding of course, but it becomes even more crucial when off-roading since you tend to want to look down at the terrain in front of you to avoid pointy rocks or pointy cliffs and choose the best lines to tackle an oncoming obstacle. Just like on the road, consciously force yourself to look up and focus on where you want the bike to go, not on the cow/cliff/boulder you don’t want to hit. Your body will follow your head and the bike will follow that. Practice this to the point where it doesn’t take deliberate effort.