Black is one of the most popular choices of color for a motorcycle. Numerous models available on the market are offered with a choice of either a funky, on-brand color livery and a more neutral, black one. On vehicles, a black paint job evokes luxury, elegance, and power. Think of a little black dress or a well-tailored black suit that are both sexy and empowering.

Black is also the color of bad guys—there’s a presence and a mystery to a figure clad in black. Think Darth Vador, Agent Smith, and Nazguls. Ultimately, choosing a black bike likely means either you enjoy receiving low-key attention and getting noticed without standing out or it’s the only palatable choice of colors the manufacturer has to offer.