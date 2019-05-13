11 / 12

After spending almost two years on a 125cc scooter and a CB350, I finally pulled the trigger on my first sportbike, a 1999 Honda CBR600 F4. I got the bike from a couple of guys off Craigslist-who gave off a very shady vibe-who’d been using the 600 as a stunt bike and consequently, the bodywork was beat to shit. But the price was right, and I factored a new cheap set of plastics off eBay into my purchase price, so I bought it. I rode the bike for a few months before I ordered new bodywork for it, and then waited a few more months for it to arrive from China.

A few weeks after it got here, I decided it was time to tack on the new bodywork, so I broke out the tools and started removing the fairing, then belly-pan, then ductwork, then finally the tail. When I removed the final screws and lifted the section off the bike I could immediately sense that it felt strangely heavy. Duct taped to the inside of the tail of the bike-a bike that I had registered to me and had been riding around on for months-was a large quantity of what appeared to be methamphetamine. It then dawned on me that had I been pulled over, and the meth discovered, me saying something along the lines of, “Oh no, that’s not mine officer,” or, “I had no idea that was there I swear,” probably wouldn’t have been sufficient to get more out of that one.

If you purchase a motorcycle from a person(s) that is blatantly shady, make sure you thoroughly inspect your purchase. So, what dumb things have you or your friends or family have done on a motorcycle? Sound off in the comments below

Photo: KSAT