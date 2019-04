2 / 8

Although we advise always ensuring your bike is in tip top condition before you head out on the open road, this becomes far more important when you're heading out on a road trip. There is nothing worse than being stranded on the side of the road because of an avoidable problem.

Check the bike all over—you can follow some of the tips we've published in the past. Also make sure you have the appropriate roadside assistance because you never know when you might need it.