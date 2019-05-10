Traveling somewhere to ride a bike? Here's how to fly with motorcycle gear.
While the United States offers a wealth of roads and landscapes to explore, sometimes as riders, we like to challenge ourselves and tackle new and unknown terrains. The world is opening up and rentals are allowing us to discover new worlds on our own.
While it’s easy to get a bike pretty much anywhere now, what’s not so easy is finding the proper gear. Safety is paramount at all times, but I would argue that it becomes even more so when you face the additional challenge of riding in a country you don’t know. That’s when a well-fitted helmet and a decent kit of leathers or protectors can make a difference. So why not pack your own gear? Here are tips on how to travel with your motorcycle gear.