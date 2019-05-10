3 / 8

As you plan your riding trip, you will determine along the way whether you’ll do things road-trip style (different city every night) or remain in the same hub and leave every day on a new adventure. Once you’ve made that decision, you’ll have to pack accordingly.

If you’re going to spend a few days or weeks riding around on a motorcycle, your luggage is going to have to travel with you. Packing a full-size suitcase complete with wheels and telescopic handle on a bike is worthy of a comedic movie, but not a desired real-life scenario. You know, that scene where the suitcase flips open and underwear are sent flying everywhere?

If the bag has to travel with you on the bike, look into getting a soft piece of luggage that can easily be strapped to a motorcycle with straps or a net. If you’re visiting family or staying in the same place for the duration of your stay, then you can allow yourself to pack a bulkier, wheel-mounted suitcase.