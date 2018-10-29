They're tiny! They're mighty! They're Harleys!
When you think Harley-Davidson, you typically think rolling down an endless ribbon of asphalt—perhaps in New Mexico—at 70 miles per hour, with the engine ticking over at 2500 rpm. You could ride this way for hours, tons of people do. It's the Harley way. Did you know there is a complete Harley-Davidson history of amazing and innovative machines that are not V-twins, though? The Motor Company tried tons of ideas to get people on two wheels—some worked, some failed, and some were wildly goofy. You can't say they never took a chance, though.