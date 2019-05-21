Let's get naked!
Nakedness is all the rage these days. We're drinking naked juice, we're watching people willingly survive in the jungle naked on the Discovery Channel (shoutout Bloodhound Gang), people are dating naked, and magazines are even featuring naked athletes. But in the motorcycle world, the naked side of life is nothing new, though it seems to have regained popularity as of late.
Naked Time Best Time:
For those who don't want their motorcycles to look like over-styled plastic toys and don't care about a little extra wind resistance, the simple naked models should be high on the list of available options. In addition to the unique look, there are plenty of nakeds that offer good middle ground for those who don't fully want to commit to sport- or touring-specific bikes.
Here's a short list of five used naked bikes available right now.
This article was updated May 21, 2016. Original article published in 2015.