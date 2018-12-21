Ice riding is the answer to your winter riding desires.
Come fall, those of us who don't live in a warm climate start to face the facts: it's getting time to winterize the bikes. It's a sad time when we dump Stabil into our tanks and give our machines a hug goodbye for a few months—at least, this is how it is for most people. I'm not one of them.
When the bitter winter cold takes hold of the Midwest, I'm jumping for joy. Cold weather means that the lakes are freezing over, and frozen lakes have one glorious implication: ice riding.
It probably seems crazy, but hear me out. Ice riding is the most enjoyable form of motorcycle riding. Yes it's cold, but we're motorcyclists! We know how to survive all the elements, right? The benefits of riding on the ice outweigh the cold weather you have to endure. Let me tell you why.