You don't need a fancy bike to ice ride. In fact, you don't even want one. Resilient dirt bikes and vintage bikes put together from boxes of spare parts are usually the stars on the ice.

After that you need studded tires. You have the option of spikes or screws, but I haven't seen anyone in the US using spikes. Some people make their own, while others purchase from companies like Fredette.

After that, boom! You're good to go. One word of advice though: Watch out for those studs. Those can be pretty brutal.