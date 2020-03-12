2 / 8

MSRP: $4,649

When Suzuki announced its 2020 lineup, we felt a collective pang of sadness wash over us when we realized that the VanVan 200 was about to disappear. Sabrina told the story of a rally she once did on one, and that, my friends, is an experience you remember fondly for the rest of your days.

Although we have no idea if there are any intentions to create a Euro5-compliant version in the future, we do know that for the time being, you can still pick up a 2019 right now. Its price is almost as charmingly retro as the bike itself, too.