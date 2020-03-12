Small, fast, cheap, awesome.
I love cheap thrills, and the most midwestern thing I probably do in life is this: I will always respond to a remark like “hey, that’s a nice shirt” with “thanks, I got it for $5!” or whatever astonishing price I found. You get the idea. It’s a point of pride, and I am not the least bit sorry about it. I mean, who doesn’t like to get a good deal?
Even in 2020, there’s a decent amount of fun to be had on a new bike for under $6,000. In fact, in tallying up this newly-assembled list of super-fun small-displacement bikes, you’ll find that most of them come in right around the $5K mark. Only two of these six bikes head anywhere close to our upper budgetary limit. Not bad, eh? Your wallet doesn’t think so, either. Let’s go!