Caution: Incomprehensible weeb stuff (and argument fodder) ahead.

You guys know what's awesome? Motorcycles. You know what else is awesome? Cartoons. It stands to reason then that cartoons about or featuring motorcycles are the awesomest. As a young nerd and budding gearhead in the 80s and early-90s, I grew up watching, reading, and playing fantastic depictions of motorcycles in my media. Those were the high days of both cartoons as ads for toy lines and the prime time supervehicle show, and I was surrounded by futuristic motorcycles everywhere I looked. It was, in fact, a golden age.

MORE CARTOON BIKES

DevTech Unveils Incredible New E1 Elasticycle
Motorcycle Gang War Rocks Local Town

Today—because I like bikes and cartoons and arguments—I'm going to outline what are, in my opinion, five of the best bikes ever captured on celluloid and one honorable mention.

 