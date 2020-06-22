3 / 12

There’s no shame in being a beginner, because even the biggest badass you know had to start somewhere. While we’ve all probably had prodigiously talented friends at some point in our lives, it’s important to recognize that in most cases, you WILL get better than you currently are as long as you’re willing to put in the time and effort.

That said, be as honest as you can with yourself about your current skill level. Let me tell you about this one 50-something adult I once knew. He hadn’t ridden any motorcycles at all since the dirt bikes he remembered riding as a kid, but because he knew I rode, he had to tell me all about how he wanted a Hayabusa.

Now, I’m certainly not saying that getting a Hayabusa at some point is a bad idea, if that’s what you really want. Should it be your first bike, though? I think most people will justifiably tell you no, along with some variant of, “you’ll shoot your eye out, kid!” Starting with a smaller bike and building your skills and reflexes will get you ready for all the big bikes you ever dreamed of.

Another important piece of the puzzle to understand is this: Unless you discover that motorcycling in general just isn’t for you, chances are extremely good that you’ll own more than one bike over the course of your riding career. Now, you might fall in love with one or more bikes, and you might never want to sell them. However, that doesn’t mean your needs and wants for future bikes won’t change. The sooner you realize that your first bike doesn’t have to be a forever bike, the greater freedom you’ll have in choosing.