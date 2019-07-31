3 / 7

A Ducati Monster? For three grand? It's more likely than you think! Located in Chicago, IL, this 2001 Monster 750 is a great starting point for the budding Ducatisti. Apparently, this Monster is a special edition "Monster Metallic" with a fancy pants silver metal flake paint job on it. The seller claims to be a "mature rider" (as if any of us could be considered mature) and claims that the bike is, "as flawless an example of the classic Ducati Monster as you'll ever see." A bold statement. It's damn near brand new though, with only a scant 2,932 miles on the clock. At $3,000 even, it's a steal.